I have a feeling Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will go down in cinema history as a great “What If.” From the first minute fans learned their would be extensive reshoots, people have been trying to piece together what happened behind-the-scenes. Then the trailer turned out to be peppered with detritus from the abandoned cut, from little things like the cast running across the beaches of Scarif to scuttling the trailer’s most memorable line — “I rebel” uttered in defiant tones by Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones). Even the ending was changed when director Gareth Edwards realized Lucasfilm would actually allow the movie to finish on downer note.

Somewhere down the line, someone is going to write a scathing tell-all about what caused all these changes and perhaps even fully leak the story that might have been. But in the meantime, hints as to the chaos behind the making of Rogue One continues to trickle out in interviews with cast and crew. Most recently, Star Wars Hyperdrive participated in a Q&A session with some of the concept artists and costume designers from Rogue One. The whole of what they learned is interesting, but a couple of pieces of information stick out.