After the announcement of Game of Thrones‘ David Benioff and D.B. Weiss being hired to come up with new Star Wars movies separate from the Skywalker saga and Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson’s recently-announced all-new trilogy, there have been grumblings around social media and blogs from people angry that, among writers and directors of Star Wars movies so far, 100% of people with a writing or directing credit are white, and there’s only been one woman (Leigh Brackett co-wrote The Empire Strikes Back with George Lucas and Lawrence Kasdan). Those statistics may be wrong, however, if this new rumor is true.
The Tracking Board reports a rumor that “Lucasfilm has hired at least one woman and one person of color to write/develop films in the Star Wars universe. But they’re keeping it a secret, presumably because it’s unclear whether these projects will ultimately move forward […] or because online fandom has become toxic and it’s in everyone’s best interests to keep things private for now.” The rumor apparently comes from a Facebook thread among “multiple, well-known screenwriters.” Tracking Board reports a couple of example comments from different anonymous screenwriters:
Screenwriter A: “Not that one makes much of a difference, but I know at least one woman who wrote a script for them.”
Screenwriter B: “I know one non-white director they have too.”
Whew. Good. That’ll automatically make the deluge of these films more tolerable. Pretty sure anyone can write as shitty a narrative as The Last Jedi.
Yep let’s not look at talent, only gender and skin color, based on a mob mentality, because that isn’t racist or sexist at all.
“Fake news”, right Kayfabe?
You don’t think they’ve already been looking at gender and skin color when 100% of hirees have been white and nearly 100% male? Or are white males automatically more qualified than every single other candidate on Earth?
So the answer to them being racist by hiring only whites is to be racist and completely ignore whites?
Perhaps they should simply hire the best person for the job, regardless of race, gender etc. If the best people for the job are all white, black, or gay trans Asians, than who cares?
@This_isnt_kayfabe
Do you think that finding minorities or women to contribute to Star Wars is mutually exclusive with finding a talented person? Do you think the bigwigs at Lucasfilm are just going to hire the first person with boobs or brown skin that walks past their offices?
@Staubachlvr
Really? “ignore whites” Lucasfilm has hired 99.99% white male story makers since 1977 but the idea that them saying “hey guys lets look for some other perspectives to contribute to this universe” is ignoring whites?
People saying “hire the best person for the job” ignore the fact that the majority of hirin producers and managers in Hollywood, and in America in general are prejudiced white males to varying degrees of racism/sexism. This isn’t about “ignoring” white males, you dipshits. It’s about interviewing everyone who qualifies and not excluding people right off the bat for being female, or a different shade of skin tone, or nationality/ethnicity – which is EXACTLY what has happened, historically for HUNDREDS of years.
@Staubachlvr
How did your brain take “hiring more women and people of color” and turn it into “completely ignore whites?” Yes, I’m sure the next batch of Star Wars movies will be made without involvement from white people.
Happy Schlong nailed it. Isn’t it just an amazing coincidence how in an industry run almost exclusively by a bunch of rich old white men, that it’s seemingly always white men who are the ones who are “right for the job?” Weird coincidence indeed. It’s almost as if the people making those calls might have certain racial and gender preferences that reflect their own race and gender…
The Phantom Menace, brought to you entirely by white people.
Yeah cause that’s why that movie sucked 🙄 I’m sure adding a black guy would of made the mitoclorians talk super magical
Exactly. I think it is high time that people of color and women are allowed to make shitty Star Wars movies too.
I am probably closer to Staubachlvr than I am ak3647 in this debate, but I have to say that I really don’t care who makes what or who is in what. It’s not that I am a raging idealist or anything, but if Disney wants to turn Star Wars into a more socially-aware franchise, it’s their money. Ultimately, the market will dictate what is done with the Star Wars franchise and it seems like it already has to some degree. I don’t expect Solo to be a blockbuster (sure it will make a few hundred million) but as a HUGE Star Wars guy I am not going in with much enthusiasm for it. I will definitely see it, but probably only once, wherein I typically see a SW movie two or three times. I fear that with at least two new trilogies being discussed and these other stand alone movies, we are quickly going down a rabbit hole of over-saturation. We (gen xers) waited 3 years between movies and filled the gaps by buying books and comics. We waited nearly 20 years for new movies and as mediocre to shitty to not-so-bad as they were we waited a couple years between them. Now, it’s every year, sometimes even more than that. I think Disney probably knows by now they didn’t help themselves by killing off their heroes from the OT. Yes, they had to move on from them (because Harrison is a grump, Carrie died, and Mark Hamill would have played Luke until he was 800 years old) because of age, but killing them off was a harsh way to do it.
I think you’ll see some decent box-office success, nothing like the OT or NT, and at some point there will be direct-to-digital movies like Disney did with all of their awful cartoon movies. Once the hard core guys like myself start dying off, the franchise will be dead. We are probably the problem truth be told. We are still buying action figures and Star Wars ties while the Millennials could give two shits less about any of this.
I would take anyone who have a shit about Star Wars at this point.
MY CHILDHOOD IS RETROACTIVELY RUINED