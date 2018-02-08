Lucasfilm Reportedly Hired Women And People Of Color In Secret To Write Or Direct Future ‘Star Wars’ Movies

#Disney #Ava DuVernay #Star Wars
Entertainment Editor
02.08.18 14 Comments

Disney

After the announcement of Game of Thrones‘ David Benioff and D.B. Weiss being hired to come up with new Star Wars movies separate from the Skywalker saga and Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson’s recently-announced all-new trilogy, there have been grumblings around social media and blogs from people angry that, among writers and directors of Star Wars movies so far, 100% of people with a writing or directing credit are white, and there’s only been one woman (Leigh Brackett co-wrote The Empire Strikes Back with George Lucas and Lawrence Kasdan). Those statistics may be wrong, however, if this new rumor is true.

The Tracking Board reports a rumor that “Lucasfilm has hired at least one woman and one person of color to write/develop films in the Star Wars universe. But they’re keeping it a secret, presumably because it’s unclear whether these projects will ultimately move forward […] or because online fandom has become toxic and it’s in everyone’s best interests to keep things private for now.” The rumor apparently comes from a Facebook thread among “multiple, well-known screenwriters.” Tracking Board reports a couple of example comments from different anonymous screenwriters:

Screenwriter A: “Not that one makes much of a difference, but I know at least one woman who wrote a script for them.”
Screenwriter B: “I know one non-white director they have too.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Disney#Ava DuVernay#Star Wars
TAGSAva DuVernayDISNEYKATHLEEN KENNEDYLucasfilmStar WarsTAIKA WAITITI

The RX

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

02.08.18 9 hours ago
Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

02.07.18 1 day ago
No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

02.05.18 3 days ago
H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

02.02.18 6 days ago 6 Comments
Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

02.01.18 1 week ago
Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP