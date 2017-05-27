The Next ‘Star Wars’ Spin-Off Will Be Revealed Soon, And The Options Sound Promising

The Star Wars issue of Vanity Fair revealed a ton of information about The Last Jedi and some of the new characters we’ll be meeting this winter. But within, Kathleen Kennedy also dropped a few notes about what we can expect from the future in terms of the series’ anthology films. While Rogue One was a definite success and fine introduction to the stand-alone films and we know a Han Solo adventure will be dropping in 2018, the future isn’t as clear past the release of Episode 9 in 2019.

Kennedy doesn’t have an answer for what the next film will focus on, but she does know when Lucasfilm will be ready to announce it according to the interview:

“We haven’t identified it yet, but yes [another spinoff is in development]. We have a couple of things right now that we’re circling, and we’ll make a decision between the two pretty shortly. It’s probably for 2020, and we will make a decision by June.”

Those couple of things that are being circled by the fine folks at Lucasfilm and Disney all sound promising considering previous reports. The most obvious choice is the Obi-Wan film that Ewan McGregor has been hinting at for a while. Previous reports noted that the anthology films would stay away from Jedi and Sith characters, but an exception was being tossed in due to the popularity of McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi. McGregor is ready for it according to an interview with Entertainment Weekly ahead of the premiere of Fargo:

“There’s no official offer, and I haven’t met them about it or anything,” McGregor tells EW. “But I’ve always said that I’d be happy to do it if they wanted to do it.

