Pretty much every fan, viewer, and analyst who set eyes on Star Wars: The Force Awakens had thoughts about each story beat, character development, and Easter Egg hidden away in the movie. As the first Star Wars movie in more than a decade, and the first good one (for most people) in far longer than that, everybody was naturally excited to not only see the movie but see what the characters everyone knew and loved had been up to for the decades since people last saw them.
Unfortunately for Han Solo, what he was “up to” was [SPOILER ALERT!] being murdered by his good-turned-evil son Kylo Ren via a lightsaber right in the gut and a long fall off a rickety catwalk. Chewie, his devoted and constant companion, and new protege Rey watched from a hidden location as the dramatic moment occurred — not being able to do a thing about Han’s tragic death. If it were up to Mark Hamill though, that scene would have played out differently.
I admit it would have been cool to hear Han call 65 year old Luke ‘kid’.
‘Thanks for showing up kid’
Makes a lot sense actually. If Luke sensed Han or Leila were in danger previous stories he would always rush off to try and save them. I really hope that The Last Jedi clearly explains why he’s been sitting on a deserted planet for the last x number of years twiddling his thumbs while the First Order has risen because it’s really out of character.
This comment right here is why I simply cannot get invested in this franchise anymore. Even the “good” movies have such faulty writing and character development that I simply can’t take these movies (or most movies in general) seriously. I think this is why I love bad, low budget schlock action movies (as opposed to, say “Fast and Furious” stuff that tries to be serious, and worse, fans take seriously), and why in this case, I’d honestly rather watch “Turkish Star Wars” instead: [www.youtube.com]
Well, going by the trailer when he says “it’s time for the jedi to end,” I think there’s a solid chance you’ll get that explanation.