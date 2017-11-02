Stop Everything, ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Is Going To Have Baby Porgs

#Star Wars
Entertainment Editor
11.02.17

Disney / Lucasfilm

Disney not only surprised us with an unexpected trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi this week, but they also released an episode of The Star Wars Show including the first gameplay footage of Kylo Ren in Star Wars: Battlefront II and a long, elucidating interview Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. She revealed they are currently planning the next ten years of Star Wars projects, but, more importantly, she revealed something new about the porgs. The porgs we saw in a previous trailer were adult porgs. We’ll also be seeing baby porgs in The Last Jedi. Baby. Porgs. Y’all.

While speaking about how impressed she is with The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson’s adeptness at melding the old — or “legacy,” as Lucasfilm prefers to say — characters with the new ones, Kennedy made an aside about one of the new characters, the porgs.

“There’s a brief little moment in The Last Jedi where there’s a porg, and then there’s a little baby porg next to the porg. […] It doesn’t get better than that, a baby porg.”

The relevant quote is around 3:15 into the show:

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSKATHLEEN KENNEDYPORGSRian JohnsonStar WarsStar Wars: The Last JediThe Last Jedi

