'Star Wars' Fans Are Worried 'The Last Jedi' Doesn't Continue This Tradition

12.15.17

George Lucas is no longer calling the shots for the Box Office, er, Star Destroyer that is Star Wars, but some of his traditions have made the leap from the original trilogy and prequels to Disney’s films. For instance, the number “1138,” a reference to Lucas’ first movie THX 1138, is in the first seven episodic films (it’s probably in The Last Jedi, too, but no one’s spotted it yet), and someone says “may the Force be with you” in every Star Wars, including Rogue One. The phrase “I have a bad feeling about this” is equally popular.

There’s some slight variations on the phrase, but it’s always there.

The Phantom Menance

“I have a bad feeling about this” — Obi-Wan Kenobi

Attack of the Clones

“I’ve got a bad feeling about this” — Anakin Skywalker

Revenge of the Sith

“Oh, I have a bad feeling about this” — Obi-Wan Kenobi

Rogue One

“I have a bad feeling about…” — K-S20

A New Hope

“I have a very bad feeling about this” — Luke Skywalker

“I got a bad feeling about this” — Han Solo

The Empire Strikes Back

“I have a bad feeling about this” — Princess Leia

Return of the Jedi

“Artoo, I have a bad feeling about this” — C-3PO

“I have a really bad feeling about this” — Han Solo

The Force Awakens

“I got a bad feeling about this” — Han Solo

