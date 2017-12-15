George Lucas is no longer calling the shots for the Box Office, er, Star Destroyer that is Star Wars, but some of his traditions have made the leap from the original trilogy and prequels to Disney’s films. For instance, the number “1138,” a reference to Lucas’ first movie THX 1138, is in the first seven episodic films (it’s probably in The Last Jedi, too, but no one’s spotted it yet), and someone says “may the Force be with you” in every Star Wars, including Rogue One. The phrase “I have a bad feeling about this” is equally popular.
There’s some slight variations on the phrase, but it’s always there.
The Phantom Menance
“I have a bad feeling about this” — Obi-Wan Kenobi
Attack of the Clones
“I’ve got a bad feeling about this” — Anakin Skywalker
Revenge of the Sith
“Oh, I have a bad feeling about this” — Obi-Wan Kenobi
Rogue One
“I have a bad feeling about…” — K-S20
A New Hope
“I have a very bad feeling about this” — Luke Skywalker
“I got a bad feeling about this” — Han Solo
The Empire Strikes Back
“I have a bad feeling about this” — Princess Leia
Return of the Jedi
“Artoo, I have a bad feeling about this” — C-3PO
“I have a really bad feeling about this” — Han Solo
The Force Awakens
“I got a bad feeling about this” — Han Solo
People get hung up on the weirdest shit. Go for all the Doctor Who-ish running away, stay for Old Fart Luke Skywalker. It’s a good film.
There are quite a few things that the movie makers forgot to put in the film.
The line has made me roll my eyes in the more recent movies. In the first and second movie it was said before anything was visibly wrong as foreshadowing, in most of them its a “Well, no shit” moment because its in the middle of a battle or while they’re in an enemy base.