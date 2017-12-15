DISNEY

George Lucas is no longer calling the shots for the Box Office, er, Star Destroyer that is Star Wars, but some of his traditions have made the leap from the original trilogy and prequels to Disney’s films. For instance, the number “1138,” a reference to Lucas’ first movie THX 1138, is in the first seven episodic films (it’s probably in The Last Jedi, too, but no one’s spotted it yet), and someone says “may the Force be with you” in every Star Wars, including Rogue One. The phrase “I have a bad feeling about this” is equally popular.

There’s some slight variations on the phrase, but it’s always there.