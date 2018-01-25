Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Following in the grand tradition of Star Wars, The Last Jedi came, dominated the box office, and divided fans. Now, it’s continuing another tradition and getting a novelization by longtime Star Wars novelist Jason Fry, and the book will apparently encompass many of the blu-ray’s 20 minutes of deleted scenes when it drops on March 6th.

In the latest Star Wars Show (which is becoming a somewhat must-watch for hardcores), we get a glimpse of director Rian Johnson and writer Fry at Skywalker Ranch as they discuss what will be included.

We can expect to read about some characters that deserved more of a place in the story, and most interestingly, Han Solo’s funeral. “Rian Johnson and I had an amazing conversation,” Fry said. “We got to write entirely new scenes for the book: Han Solo’s funeral, Rose and Paige Tico together, and further explorations of the fascinating world of Canto Bight, to name just a few.”

It seems like Leia doesn’t want to make a speech right after burying Han. Admiral Ackbar is always pressuring her.