Carrie Fisher’s beloved bulldog companion Gary had an emotional reaction while in attendance for a Los Angeles screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Based on how Gary took in the film, you might have an emotional reaction too.

Decked out in an adorable X-Wing pilot number, Gary caught the movie on the lap of Fisher’s former assistant. According to ABC 7’s Veronica Miracle, Gary’s ears perked up whenever Fisher’s General Leia appeared in the film. Depending on your mood, that news is either impossibly sweet or just downright heartbreaking. Or a mix of both, to be honest.

The late @carrieffisher's dog Gary just watched #TheLastJedi! He sat on Fisher's former assistant's lap during the film. She said his ears perked up every time she was on screen ❤️@starwars @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/2rCCGIi6Al — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) December 15, 2017

Gary’s supreme cuteness and status as a fixture with Fisher at press stops has ushered this pup into the hearts of both Star Wars fans and non-fans because who could possibly resist? Gary even inspired an alien version of himself in The Last Jedi. Mind you, you have got to keep a keen eye out during the movie to catch Star Gary, but that’s part of the magic of the franchise.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has put up massive box office numbers since debuting. Deadline reports that the film is projected to rake in roughly $220 million in its first three days.

