We’re in the home stretch. In less than two weeks, Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released and questions will be answered. Not all the questions, but we’ll finally see Mark Hamill on-screen as Luke Skywalker for the first time in over thirty years and learn just where the saga is going. Now with the final sprint of media obligations upon them, fans are not only getting to hear more stories about the production of the sure-to-be blockbuster (and some kinda-sorta spoilers), but the stars have finally seen the film, so we can enjoy some early, biased reviews.

At a press junket featuring Praetorian Guards for the cast and crew, looks behind the scenes, and lots and lots of merchandise, some interesting little tidbits about The Last Jedi were dropped. Director Rian Johnson stressed that the tone, as the middle movie in a trilogy, is going to be a bit darker, but it retains the spirit of the original movies in fun factor: “I think we’ve been kind of trained to expect it will be a little darker and obviously it looks a little darker. We’re going to go to some intense places in the movie but I hope also it’s fun,” Johnson said.