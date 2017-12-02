The Cast Of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Share Their True Feelings About Porgs On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

#Star Wars #Jimmy Kimmel
12.02.17 1 hour ago

The cast of Star Wars: The Last Jedi descended on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Friday night for the latest of the host’s many takeover shows. Kimmel has done the same for the previous films released in the Disney era, but it is hard to top the red carpet treatment The Last Jedi is getting. Not only is it gathering comparisons to The Empire Strikes Back, it will give us a taste of what Rian Johnson will do with his own Star Wars trilogy in the near future.

The Empire comparisons come up early in the chat with Kimmel when Mark Hamill compares the battle against spoilers now to the period when the second Star Wars film was in production. His story about keeping the revelation of Darth Vader’s connection to Luke Skywalker secret is hilarious, if only for his Harrison Ford impression at the end. It’s also funny how paparazzi had to hang out at a pub to get secrets about Empire. Today it would all likely end up on Reddit for free at some point.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars#Jimmy Kimmel
TAGSDAISY RIDLEYjimmy kimmelMARK HAMILLRian JohnsonStar WarsStar Wars: The Last Jedi

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 1 day ago
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP