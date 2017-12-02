Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The cast of Star Wars: The Last Jedi descended on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Friday night for the latest of the host’s many takeover shows. Kimmel has done the same for the previous films released in the Disney era, but it is hard to top the red carpet treatment The Last Jedi is getting. Not only is it gathering comparisons to The Empire Strikes Back, it will give us a taste of what Rian Johnson will do with his own Star Wars trilogy in the near future.

The Empire comparisons come up early in the chat with Kimmel when Mark Hamill compares the battle against spoilers now to the period when the second Star Wars film was in production. His story about keeping the revelation of Darth Vader’s connection to Luke Skywalker secret is hilarious, if only for his Harrison Ford impression at the end. It’s also funny how paparazzi had to hang out at a pub to get secrets about Empire. Today it would all likely end up on Reddit for free at some point.