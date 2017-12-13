Disney

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (our review here) seems to be following Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ lead in at least one respect: hidden celebrity cameos as little Easter eggs for the fans. The Force Awakens included cameos like Simon Pegg as Unkar Plutt, Daniel Craig as a Stormtrooper in a pivotal scene, Warwick Davis and Judah Friedlander as bar patrons, Ewan McGregor voicing Obi-Wan, and Ben Schwartz and Bill Hader voicing BB-8.

And now we have an update about six cameos in The Last Jedi, courtesy of Screen Rant.

We’ll try to keep this mostly spoiler free, but there may be mild potential spoilers ahead.