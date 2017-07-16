Did You Catch These Easter Eggs In 'The Last Jedi' Trailer?

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Reveals An Ominous Set Of Character Posters At D23

#Star Wars
Trending Writer
07.16.17

Lucasfilm / Disney

Disney’s D23 Expo has managed to cram in an obscene amount of big cinematic reveals in a remarkably brief amount of time. (It’s a busy world out there and folks have things to do, so bless their hearts for knocking out so much at such a rapid pace.) Naturally, Star Wars got a fair amount of shine at the event complete with the debut of behind-the-scenes footage. Included in the D23 spoils (no proper trailer, mind you) was a freshly unveiled set of character posters to analyze and obsess over.

Leaning hard into a crimson palette, the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi posters feature Episode VIII‘s key players Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Rey (Daisy Ridley), General Leia Organa (the late Carrie Fisher), Finn (John Boyega) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) with partially obscured faces and the ability to raise more questions than it answers.

Considering The Last Jedi is arriving relatively soon by cultural event movie standards, it’s impressive that so much has been kept under wraps when it comes to the Rian Johnson directed project. Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15, 2017 and its Episode XI follow-up (directed by Book of Henry and Jurassic World helmer Colin Trevorrow) is due out in May 2019.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSD23 EXPOStar WarsStar Wars: The Last Jedi

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 3 days ago 11 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 week ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 2 weeks ago 27 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP