Star Wars god Mark Hamill would like you to do him a small favor when you go see The Last Jedi next month. Please don’t pull a Homer Simpson and ruin the film’s secrets for your fellow moviegoer. Of course, that sort of “don’t ruin the big thing/s” framing might have some fans even more likely to blab about whatever surprises they come across.
Hamill laid out his request for spoiler civility in a polite and charming tweet. You wouldn’t want to let down Luke Skywalker, would you?
“The #WaitForVIII is nearly over!” declared the actor/voice artist. “Let me take this opportunity to personally ask you to keep all that happens in #TheLastJedi a secret for as long as is humanly possible. Thanking you ALL in advance, – mh #LooseLipsSinkStarships”
The meme potential stuffed into The Last Jedi might make keeping “all that happens” a secret borderline impossible, but it’s hard not to agree with the principle.
Elsewhere in the world of Mark Hamill talking about Star Wars online, please enjoy Hamill’s commentary on franchise-endorsed produce. He’s not wrong about the lack of glamour that comes from being on salad duty.
The Last Jedi is slated to arrive in theaters on December 15th and if cauliflower is a major character I’ll have a hard time keeping that tidbit to myself. We all will.
