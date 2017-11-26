Disney

Star Wars god Mark Hamill would like you to do him a small favor when you go see The Last Jedi next month. Please don’t pull a Homer Simpson and ruin the film’s secrets for your fellow moviegoer. Of course, that sort of “don’t ruin the big thing/s” framing might have some fans even more likely to blab about whatever surprises they come across.

Hamill laid out his request for spoiler civility in a polite and charming tweet. You wouldn’t want to let down Luke Skywalker, would you?

“The #WaitForVIII is nearly over!” declared the actor/voice artist. “Let me take this opportunity to personally ask you to keep all that happens in #TheLastJedi a secret for as long as is humanly possible. Thanking you ALL in advance, – mh #LooseLipsSinkStarships”

The #WaitForVIII is nearly over! Let me take this opportunity to personally ask you to keep all that happens in #TheLastJedi a secret for as long as is humanly possible. Thanking you ALL in advance, ❤️- mh #LooseLipsSinkStarships pic.twitter.com/LAkhSMVI0N — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) November 24, 2017

The meme potential stuffed into The Last Jedi might make keeping “all that happens” a secret borderline impossible, but it’s hard not to agree with the principle.

Elsewhere in the world of Mark Hamill talking about Star Wars online, please enjoy Hamill’s commentary on franchise-endorsed produce. He’s not wrong about the lack of glamour that comes from being on salad duty.

I love #SW fruits & vegetables-We ALL should try to eat healthier-But Yoda & Vader lucked out (who doesn't love grapes & apples?) Luke has it tougher (pushing salads) & poor R2-D2! No matter how adorable he is on package: IT'S STILL CAULIFLOWER! #EpisodeAte😩 pic.twitter.com/4VQzMgQFNW — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) November 26, 2017

The Last Jedi is slated to arrive in theaters on December 15th and if cauliflower is a major character I’ll have a hard time keeping that tidbit to myself. We all will.