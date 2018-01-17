Disney/Lucasfilm

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Spoilers Below

“The Broom Kid,” as the young lad in the final scene of The Last Jedi has come to be known, almost never made the final cut of the film. Director Rian Johnson made this revelation in the everlasting news cycle that’s orbiting Star Wars 8, telling Empire that he and his team were going back and forth over including the final, hopeful image of a new generation of Force-sensitive resistance fighters inspired by the tale of Luke Skywalker.

It turns out the movie instead almost ended with Leia onboard the Millennium Falcon with the small band of survivors that made it out the back of the cave thanks to Rey using the Force to lift a bunch of rocks (one of the best uses of the hockey religion).

“To me, it was really important to have that final scene, because it turns what Luke did from an act that saves 20 people into an act that inspires the galaxy. The notion that what we’re setting up here is something big in the next chapter. And when Leia says, ‘we have everything we need,’ she’s talking about everyone on the Falcon, but also about what we see next, which is we now have a galaxy that has seen this beacon of hope and is getting inspired to fight the good fight.”

“That was something I really stuck to, and believe me, we went back and forth in the editing room. In the script, when I wrote that scene in the Falcon, I wrote the words, ‘this seems like the perfect image to end on.’”

Some speculation has been made about Johnson’s new trilogy, and if it will link back to these children on Canto Bright. The only thing that seems truly inevitable is that Broom Kid, like George Michael Bluth, will have his broom turned into a lightsaber the first chance someone gets. It’s his destiny.