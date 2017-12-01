Disney

Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives in only two more weeks, and we’ve already got an advent calendar we snapped in half to count down to the occasion (screw you, rest of December). We’ve already seen indications in the second trailer that Supreme Leader Snoke will continue to manipulate force sensitive young people to his own ends (what is he, a Senatorial candidate?). A recent interview with Domnhall Gleeson (General Hux) reveals that Snoke’s manipulation of Hux and Kylo Ren — pitting them against each other, scrambling for his favor — may come to a head in The Last Jedi.

Whereas some fans like to daydream that the angry tension between the two First Order leaders is foreplay (don’t google “kylux”), the actor who plays third-in-command General Armitage Hux has a different explanation for the tension: a fight for Snoke’s throne. Gleeson told Empire Magazine (via Screen Rant):