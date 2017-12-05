Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in only ten days in the U.S., but China has to wait a full month, according to the release date revealed by this new international trailer for the Chinese market. Most of the trailer is footage we’ve seen, but a new scene starts just before the two-minute mark.

Those are clearly Fathiers jumping through windows into that ostentatious ballroom and stomping tables. The Fathiers are a fancy space horse (that’s the technical term) mistreated and used as racing creatures at luxury gambling destination Canto Bight. That’s likely a casino they’re stomping through, and (mild spoiler ahead) — although it’s hard to see who’s riding them — John Boyega (Finn) and Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico) were spotted on set filming a chase sequence on the back of a Fathier. While at Canto Bight, the two reportedly enlist the help of Benicio del Toro’s character, a “codebreaker” who is also “very dodgy.”

The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson has called Canto Bight a “Monte Carlo-type environment” and he described the hoity-toity clientele to Vanity Fair, saying the impetus behind designing the new location was, “Let’s create a playground, basically, for rich a**holes.”

In other words, we might be feeling some delicious schadenfreude when those beautiful, mistreated racing creatures stampede through a crowd of the “rich a**holes” and bust up their chi-chi resort.

(Via SyFy and Vanity Fair)