Did You Catch These Easter Eggs In 'The Last Jedi' Trailer?

#Star Wars
Senior Pop Culture Editor
05.24.17

DISNEY

Despite having only appeared in The Force Awakens, Rey, Finn, Poe, Kylo Ren, and especially BB-8 already feel like they’ve been part of the Star Wars family our entire lives. That’s how talented the actors (again, especially BB-8) and defined the characters are. The Last Jedi won’t introduce as many new faces, but there will be a few, two of whom are portrayed by familiar favorites.

It was previously announced that Academy Award nominees Benicio del Toro and Laura Dern joined the cast of The Last Jedi, but their roles were unknown until a Vanity Fair cover story published on Wednesday. The Sicario star is playing “a ‘shady character’ of unclear allegiances… who goes unnamed in the film but is called DJ by the filmmakers.” Writer and director Rian Johnson teased, “You’ll see — there’s a reason why we call him DJ.” Meanwhile, Dern is a “prominent officer in the Resistance named Vice Admiral Holdo.” There’s also relative-newcomer Kelly Marie Tran, who was introduced at Star Wars Celebration, as a “maintenance worker for the Resistance named Rose Tico.”

Those are the only “spoilers” Johnson and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy were willing to divulge to Vanity Fair, although the story is still worth checking out, assuming you can read it through the tears.

(Via Vanity Fair)

TAGSbenicio del toroLAURA DERNStar WarsThe Last Jedi

