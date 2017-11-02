‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Creature Creator Unveils A Fancy Space-Horse Finn Will Meet

#Benicio Del Toro #Star Wars
Entertainment Editor
11.02.17

In today’s issue of EMPIRE, Neal Scanlan — the Oscar-winning head of the Creature Workshop for Star Wars — follows up his previous interview about porgs and more by explaining another cool new creature in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The creature above — spotted in Wednesday’s episode of The Star Wars Show — is an elf-like equine that looks like something Jim Henson would have eventually made if he took antibiotics. Scanlan reveals this animal is called a Fathier, and he explained the stately creature to EMPIRE (via Screen Rant).

“Fathiers have the power and majestic quality that one might find in a male lion and also beauty in their equine aspects. They’re racing creatures, with bets placed upon them, and are subjected to slightly cruel treatment. We knew any version of those in a wide shot would be CG but we produced a real-scale practical version for the first encounter with a Fathier, so it was able to look over the stable door and Finn could touch and act with it. They’re amazing creatures.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Benicio Del Toro#Star Wars
TAGSbenicio del toroJOHN BOYEGAKelly Marie TranNEAL SCANLANRian JohnsonStar WarsStar Wars: The Last JediThe Last Jedi

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 21 hours ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 days ago 5 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP