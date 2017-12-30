The Porgs In ‘The Last Jedi’ Got Their Squawks In A Creative Way

Disney

Since they first started popping up in the marketing push for The Last Jedi, there has been tons of speculation about the porgs‘ place in the Star Wars universe. Are they adorable (yes)? Are they the new Ewoks (probably)? Are they delicious (we may never know)? While they may have been created as a way to cover up the puffin population on Skellig Michael, the wildlife preserve that served as the island of Ahch-To, porgs stole our hearts with their freakishly adorable faces.

Part of their appeal is in their hilarious squawks that seemed to be at the fringe of every scene on Luke Skywalker’s hideaway. In a new interview with CinemaBlend, sound designer Ren Klyce explained how the call of the Porg came to be.

“At Skywalker Sound there’s a chicken coop with these little chickens, and Coya Elliott, our first assistant, went down and recorded those chickens. And then we took that sound and slowed it down and stretched it out and found little chirps. We found this man who releases doves at weddings, and we asked him to come down so we could record them…So we have a little snippet of that [turkey call], a little bit of chicken, a little dove, and cut it all together.”

If the inspiration for the porgs is any indication, Chewbacca probably would have enjoyed eating them. Damn their puppy dog eyes!

