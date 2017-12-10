The First Reactions To ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Have Arrived To Satisfy Even The Most Cynical Fan

#Star Wars
12.10.17 31 mins ago

Getty Image

Saturday night was the world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Not only did Disney spare no expense for the event, they also filled the red carpet with a parade of famous names and members of the Star Wars family.

The real treat, though, seemed to be the movie itself. The reaction to The Last Jedi should please fans of the franchise. According to those in attendance, Rian Johnson has crafted a film that reminds people of The Empire Strikes Back while going in very different directions.

Johnson received his fair share of praise following the event, including this nod from director James Mangold:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSMARK HAMILLRian JohnsonStar WarsStar Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Of 2017

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 2 days ago
All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.08.17 2 days ago
All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 2 days ago
Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

12.08.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best Country Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Country Albums Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.07.17 3 days ago
All The Best Pop Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Pop Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.07.17 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP