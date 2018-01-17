Spoilers ahead.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson sat down with EMPIRE for their Spoiler Special, revealing new details about his writing process. We’ve already written about another part of that podcast in which Johnson explains that the final scene with a force-sensitive kid almost didn’t make it into the movie. In the same interview, he also revealed why Rey’s parents were who they were.
Despite Adam Driver’s fakeout spoiler that suggested Rey would be a princess, and Maz Kanata’s insistence in The Force Awakens that Rey’s eyes looked familiar, her real parentage turned out to be far less prestigious. In The Last Jedi, Kylo tells Rey her parents were “nobodies.” They were supposedly scrap dealers on Jakku — now dead and buried in unmarked paupers’ graves back on Jakku — who traded her for drinking money.
There’s a chance Kylo was lying, but Johnson seems to support the truth of this statement, explaining why he liked the idea (as transcribed by We Got This Covered).
“I went through all the possibilities of who her parents could be. I made a list, with the upsides and downsides. There were two things about this option that made it feel right to me. Firstly. I like the idea that we’re breaking out from the notion that the force is this genetic thing that you have to be tied to somebody to have. It’s the ‘anybody can be president’ idea.”
Johnson appears to have skipped the part about how Disney wants to make 50 more of these movies and it’s much easier when anyone can be a hero rather trying to tell the saga of Luke’s third cousin because everyone needs to be a secret Skywalker
It’s better that she’s not a Skywalker, but they flew away on a spaceship while she was screaming at them. I guess there was drink service on the ship. Or maybe their drinking buddy was rich, like Mickey Rourke. What Johnson’s movie presupposes is, maybe they wasn’t.
Or how the lightsaber called to her for some reason tying her into the Skywalker lineage.
So, what this tells me is that there is no cohesive story for these three movies, that they need to do a “trilogy” and that they probably have a starting point and and ending point with actually no idea what to put in the middle.
They should have just made a new Star Wars Trilogy with no Skywalkers involved and left it at that. I’m more convinced that the sole purpose of these new movies was to introduce us to new characters and they didn’t have the confidence to do that so they anchored the story with the heroes from the Original Trilogy.