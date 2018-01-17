Lucasfilm

Spoilers ahead.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson sat down with EMPIRE for their Spoiler Special, revealing new details about his writing process. We’ve already written about another part of that podcast in which Johnson explains that the final scene with a force-sensitive kid almost didn’t make it into the movie. In the same interview, he also revealed why Rey’s parents were who they were.

Despite Adam Driver’s fakeout spoiler that suggested Rey would be a princess, and Maz Kanata’s insistence in The Force Awakens that Rey’s eyes looked familiar, her real parentage turned out to be far less prestigious. In The Last Jedi, Kylo tells Rey her parents were “nobodies.” They were supposedly scrap dealers on Jakku — now dead and buried in unmarked paupers’ graves back on Jakku — who traded her for drinking money.

There’s a chance Kylo was lying, but Johnson seems to support the truth of this statement, explaining why he liked the idea (as transcribed by We Got This Covered).