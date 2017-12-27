Rian Johnson Was ‘Terrified’ Of Making One Major Change To Kylo Ren In ‘The Last Jedi’

WARNING: Spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi ahead

The criticism that followed the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi seemed to be varied, with folks crying foul over character arcs, plot points, and pretty much anything that didn’t line up with their view for Star Wars. But none of that seemed to be one of Johnson’s fears before the film was released. According to The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi (via Screen Rant), Johnson shares his feelings about changing an important part of Kylo Ren’s visual presentation in the film.

Lucasfilm

After being ridiculed by Snoke in his throne room, Kylo returns to the elevator and prepares to head out in his fighter to join the pursuit of the rebels. But before that, he takes his mask that he kept throughout The Force Awakens and smashes it to pieces. While the story reason for its destruction isn’t an issue, the promotional material for the film is where Johnson’s fears found a home:

“That was the big design choice with Kylo: losing the mask. It was a little terrifying because, by the time we were making the movie, the first film had come out and every kid was wearing Kylo Ren masks on Halloween. It was the symbol of the movie on packaging. And I love the helmet.”

