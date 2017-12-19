Critics generally loved director Rian Johnson‘s first foray into the wider world of LucasFilm, but according to the Rotten Tomatoes audience score revealed on Friday, theatergoers were nowhere near as unified in their praise for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The initial number pegged the audience score at 56 percent, and as of this writing, it rests just one point lower. So what gives? A few pertinent criticisms of the movie have come to light while others have attributed the low rating to the disconnect between fan expectations and reality. And then there are spambots.
According to several reports detailing the activity on Rotten Tomatoes’ The Last Jedi page, it appears someone (or several someones) have utilized an army of bots to spam the film’s audience score with the lowest ratings possible. A Facebook group calling itself “Down With Disney’s Treatment of Franchises and its Fanboys” has even claimed credit for the disparity between the critics and audience scores, writing in a post, “it was me that caused this”:
“Thanks to friends of mine who taught me a thing or two about Bot Accounts, I used them to create this audience score through Facebook accounts created that subsequently logged into Rotten Tomatoes who rigged this score and still keep it dropping.”
Whether the Facebook group, or the individual behind the above post, is actually responsible for The Last Jedi‘s low Rotten Tomatoes rating cannot be confirmed. According to a survey of all audience-submitted reviews conducted by Polygon, however, several “suspicious similarities” pertaining to the film’s perceived politicized content may connect most of the lowest ratings. (Key phrases like “social justice warrior” or “SJW,” meant as a reference to the movie’s prominent inclusion of women and minority characters, occurred throughout these submissions.)
Plus, there’s the fact that preeminent pollster CinemaScore, which surveys audiences of films on opening night, gave The Last Jedi an “A.” So ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Why is it so hard to believe people didn’t like it… heck I rated it a 2.5 after I watched it and the more I thought about how it ruined the series for me I dropped it to a .5
@Stan Watson because you’re a racist, sexist, bigot, MAGAboy who can’t appreciate a good story and you need to side with your other alt-right trollboys for validation.
I should have put that in quotes. That’s the explanation I was given when I voiced my displeasure for the movie as well.
This. (I think a lot of critics are kinda hurt their opinions don’t line up with the populace. It’s okay. Different opinions are fine. But there isn’t really any proof to back up this article’s theory – it’s primarily a bit of conjecture – and that’s not cool.)
Note: my response was to the original comment, not this reply. Kinda doesn’t make sense if you aren’t aware of that. Have a great day everyone! Happy Holidays! And remember, the Han Solo movie is less than a year away. Let’s get ready to do all this again!
So what Im getting here is that a lot of people wanted to see an Empire remake. They already made me pay to see the New Hope remake, do we gotta just redo the whole Original Trilogy?
As someone who has done their fair share of activism this year the idea that Disney has decided to coopt “resistance” is a shame, but the lazy liberal critics actually swallowing up that shit and giving this movie a pass despite its many cinematic flaws is inexcusable. These are the same DINO fucks that enabled half of Hollywood to commit sexual assault and now they have the audacity to criticize anyone who can smell a shit movie as being somehow politically biased. This isn’t female Ghostbusters sucks because it’s women criticism, this is Last Jedi sucks because it’s not a good movie by any objective measure of storytelling
The only “perfect” SW movie is ESB. All of the other movies have some flaws with the Prequels having many of them. TFA starts of well, lags in the middle, and rises at the end. It’s a good movie. It’s not a great one and it’s not an awful one. Disney is making some choices that I am not happy with, but last I checked they don’t pay my salary.