Traditionally, a blockbuster franchise’s big revelations are stuffed in the films themselves. From the looks of things, Star Wars may have stuffed a potential storyline gamechanger in their official souvenir magazine. We’re venturing into a spoiler grey area so proceed with caution.

/Film has placed a spotlight on an interesting detail nestled in Star Wars Insider Magazine’s special souvenir Star Wars: The Last Jedi issue. Leading off a section placing focus on Supreme Leader Snoke (and featured in bold for additional attention-grabbing action), we’re presented with the knowledge that Snoke has trained “at least one other apprentice” other than Kylo Ren. The presentation of the news sure as sugar doesn’t feel unintentional and invites all sorts of questions of what (and who) is to come with JJ Abrams’ Episode IX.

The publication is owned by Lucasfilm, so the printing of this detail required a gatekeeper’s approval. The phrasing seems to leave the door open for more than one other apprentice and the reminder that Snoke is “highly attuned to the dark side but not a Sith” gets the speculation juices flowing. This might be a case of reading way too heavily into things too and that’s perfectly alright. Half the fun is obsessing over theories, ideas and paths for the franchise. Y’know, provided you can be cool with those things potentially not coming true.

Star Wars: Episode IX is slated to arrive in theaters on December 20, 2019.

