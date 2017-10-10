All The Questions Raised By The ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has dropped a trailer, and like the first teaser, it’s left us with more questions than answers, and more tantalizing hints than concrete clues. Still, there’s a lot to unpack here.

What’s This Red Planet?

The trailer features a string of shots that clearly all take place on the same planet with a red motif, from the Millennium Falcon swooping through a cavern to Kylo marching down a bridge to a massive AT-AT fight:

Lucasfilm

What’s not clear is what’s on this red planet, and why both the Rebellion and the First Order are so intensely interested in it. It’s clearly central to the plot of the movie, and there may be a hint or two about why in the trailer. But we’ll get to that.