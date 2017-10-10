All The Questions Raised By The ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has dropped a trailer, and like the first teaser, it’s left us with more questions than answers, and more tantalizing hints than concrete clues. Still, there’s a lot to unpack here.
What’s This Red Planet?
The trailer features a string of shots that clearly all take place on the same planet with a red motif, from the Millennium Falcon swooping through a cavern to Kylo marching down a bridge to a massive AT-AT fight:
What’s not clear is what’s on this red planet, and why both the Rebellion and the First Order are so intensely interested in it. It’s clearly central to the plot of the movie, and there may be a hint or two about why in the trailer. But we’ll get to that.
Resistance, not Rebellion. Rook- Padawan mistake.
That last scene…the lighting would indicate that it’s a continuous scene. She’s lit on the right side of her face and he (facing her) is lit on the left. Same amber/flame coloring in both. Same dimly lit cavern…
It’s entirely possible it’s a ruse, but it’s well-spliced if it is.
I think the biggest question: in the Chewie/Porg screaming sequence, what the hell is up with Chewie? Can’t be just me thinking he looks completely CGI in there…or really, really overly-sharply in focus.
I’ve watched it a few times now, and each time I get the distinct impression that Snoke is talking to Rey. Given that in TFA, Rey’s vision shows her as a child in the custody of Unkar Plutt, it seems that Rey is connected to Snoke somehow, and she goes to confront him, only to find out *he* is her missing “family.”