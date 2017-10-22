The official trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been subversive from the beginning. First, Mark Hamill told a random fan when it would drop weeks before the announcement, then quickly deleted his tweet. Director Rian Johnson said to not watch the trailer if you wanted to go in with “fresh eyes” (which he quickly took back). And finally, when the trailer finally dropped on Monday Night Football, it created far more questions than answers. This wasn’t the spoilerific trailer that Johnson hinted at. Or at least it didn’t seem that way.
What we got from the trailer was some clear misdirection. Characters seemed to be placed in the same location, speaking to each other when they weren’t, and overt nods at possible upcoming deaths could’ve been smoke and mirrors.
***Spoilers***
Rey and Kylo come together and have a space Joffrey.
I just hope the whole last jedi thing is implying that they’ll start using force users who aren’t sith or jedi. I think the force would open up to way more creative uses if it wasn’t confined to two rival religious sects.