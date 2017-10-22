Disney/Lucasfilm

The official trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been subversive from the beginning. First, Mark Hamill told a random fan when it would drop weeks before the announcement, then quickly deleted his tweet. Director Rian Johnson said to not watch the trailer if you wanted to go in with “fresh eyes” (which he quickly took back). And finally, when the trailer finally dropped on Monday Night Football, it created far more questions than answers. This wasn’t the spoilerific trailer that Johnson hinted at. Or at least it didn’t seem that way.

What we got from the trailer was some clear misdirection. Characters seemed to be placed in the same location, speaking to each other when they weren’t, and overt nods at possible upcoming deaths could’ve been smoke and mirrors.

***Spoilers***