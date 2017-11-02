World Series Viewers Got A Surprise ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer And Everyone Is Blown Away

11.01.17 26 mins ago

The last thing anyone expected to see during a tense (and disappointing for Dodgers fans) game seven of the World Series was a brand new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer, but that’s what they got. The trailer mixed new footage with old, and the main takeaway was seeing Luke Skywalker giving the same stunned and nostalgic look Han Solo had two years ago as he entered the Millennium Falcon.

Also, porgs.

The trailer shows off newfangled AT-AT Walkers, an Empire mainstay that were last seen at the Battle of Hoth, and plenty of fresh snippets of footage as Kylo Ren once again growls: “Let the past die, that’s the only way to become what you were meant to be.” (Thanks for maybe spoiling who Rey’s parents are, by the way, Adam Driver.)

Fans were not expecting this. Many were blown away, and just as many were pleased that there was some pure entertainment while the Astros plugged away at the Dodgers. What a stealthy way to unleash a brand-new look at the most anticipated movie of the year.

