Bill O'Reilly Accused Of Racism Over Comment

Stephen Colbert Takes A Stab At What Bill O’Reilly Is Going To Do Next

Trending Writer
04.20.17

It is officially the post-Bill O’Reilly era at Fox News. After years of sexual harassment allegations and pay offs, O’Reilly is out at the news network with a large golden parachute and a fractured reputation that isn’t quite completely broken just yet. The anchor, who had been with the conservative network for more than a decade, was on “vacation” when the decision was made so didn’t even get the chance to say a proper goodbye to his audience and instead released a standard and professional statement in lieu of an on-air farewell.

