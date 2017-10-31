What Were The ‘Stranger Things’ Characters’ Halloween Costumes?

10.31.17

Netflix

Happy Halloween, my little demogorgons. Hopefully by now you’ve all put the final touches on your “Sexy Indictment” costumes, but just in case, our friends from Stranger Things 2 are here to provide some Halloween costume inspiration. In the second episode of the season, titled “Trick or Treat, Freak,” the characters celebrate the spookiest day of the year, until a few days later when the end of the world begins. Here is what everyone wore for their Halloween costumes.

Our core four boys went as the Ghostbusters.

Netflix

Mike: Peter Venkman
Lucas: Peter Venkman. He didn’t agree to be Winston.
Will: Egon Spengler
Dustin: Ray Stantz

Their new friend Max went as Michael Myers and scared the shit out of everyone.

Netflix

Nancy and Steve went as Rebecca De Mornay and Tom Cruise from Risky Business. Nancy crushed her costume.

WB/Netflix

Steve did his best but is really relying on those Ray Bans to sell it.

WB/Netflix

Tommy, Steve’s asshole friend from Season 1 obviously went full William Zabka and represented the Cobra Kai Dojo. This season’s new asshole, Billy Hargrove, possibly went as one of the Outsiders, but mostly an excuse to be shirtless.

Netflix

