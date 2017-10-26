NETFLIX

Following the “eh, I’m too lazy to change the channel” success of Talking Dead, Talking Bad, and Talking Low Winter Sun, Stranger Things is getting an aftershow on Netflix. But unlike the Chris Hardwick-hosted programming on AMC, which air immediately after a new episode, the streaming service is advising viewers to not watch Beyond Stranger Things until finishing season two. The first of the seven episodes, which will “explore the inspiration for the series, tell behind-the-scenes stories, and analyze every aspect of the second season,” automatically begin upon completion of the season finale.

Hosted by Community‘s Jim Rash (demogorgdean?), Beyond Stranger Things features appearances from the show’s creators, Ross and Matt Duffer, as well as Millie Bobby Brown, Natalia Dyer, Brett Gelman, David Harbour, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Dacre Montgomery, Paul Reiser, Noah Schnapp, and Finn Wolfhard, among others. (Winona Ryder is conspicuously but understandably absent.) According to the Hollywood Reporter, “each episode will open with a series of quick graphics inspired by what fans were creating online with the distinctive text of the series.”

Here’s a look at the first episode (no spoilers, obviously).

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Stranger Things season two — which lives up to the original — premieres on October 27.