Earlier this week, Stranger Things 2 was nominated for two Golden Globes: Best Television Series, Drama, and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television (really rolls off the tongue) for David Harbour. On one hand, you should be rooting for Harbour, because he seems like a good guy and if he wins, he promised he’ll do the Hopper Dance. On the other, R.I.P. Steve’s hair.

David Harbour was nominated for a Golden Globe in the category of Best Supporting Actor, and his fellow cast members commented their congratulations on an Instagram post, including Joe Keery, a.k.a. Steve, who wrote, “if you win David the Duffer’s [sic] get to shave my head.” (Via)

That puts a lot of pressure on Alfred Molina, Christian Slater, Alexander Skarsgård, and David Thelwis, who are competing against Harbour. No one wants to see Steve’s Jean-Ralphio-esque hair go away, except maybe Billy.

“My co-stars are all so inspired and inspiring to work with on a daily basis,” Harbour said after hearing about his nomination, “and I surely wouldn’t be nominated without the special chemistry I had this past season with Millie [Bobbie Brown], Winona [Ryder], Finn [Wolfhard], Noah [Schnapp], Sean [Astin], Paul [Reiser], and all the rest. Their work makes me shine. They make it easy for David and Hopper to look good.” Please notice that he left out Keery.

No wonder he wears a hat: he’s jealous.

