‘Suicide Squad’ Director David Ayer Parts Ways With The Upcoming ‘Scarface’ Reboot

07.12.17 39 mins ago

Universal

In news that could send shockwaves though the nation’s dorm poster industry, Suicide Squad director David Ayer is no longer the filmmaker at the helm of Universal’s upcoming Scarface reboot.

According to The Hollywood Reporter‘s sources, Ayer’s script was considered “too dark” by Universal to work with. Considering Ayer’s filmography (Suicide Squad, End of Watch, Sabotage), it probably wasn’t meant to be if the studio was looking for a sunnier take on the 1983 blood-n-coke caked Brian De Palma picture. To be perfectly honest, the prospect of a less dark Scarface movie could make some fascinating cinema. Or sacrilege. Just keep the blimp cameo and it’s all good.

It’s not entirely clear what becomes of the Ayer script now and what happens/happened to the Coen Brothers polish (yes really) that’s already been reported.

The remake of the remake of Scarface is now without a director, but there’s no word yet on if that impacts the rapidly approaching August 10, 2018 release date. Speaking of directing vacancies, DC’s sequel to Ayer’s Suicide Squad appears to be veering away from rumored frontrunner Mel Gibson. There’s apparently a new most likely to do Suicide Squad 2 director out there right now. And the directing carousel twirls on…

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

