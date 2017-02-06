Fox

Super Bowl LI had something for everyone. Actual football for sports people. Allegory for the current political landscape of America for the political junkies. Hamilton stars Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Phillipa Soo for the theater kids. And Lady Gaga for the rest of us. Gaga performed a medley of some of her greatest hits in the most Gaga way possible: descending from drone-filled heavens wearing a jewel-encrusted unitard while singing both about how America is beautiful and for everyone. The only thing that could’ve made it more iconic would’ve been if a pregnant Beyoncé had appeared in a puff of smoke to sing her half of the song “Telephone,” marking her twins first Super Bowl performance. But perhaps the human mind isn’t ready for such miracles. Maybe Gaga saved us from ourselves by performing that piece solo.

But it wouldn’t be the internet if we couldn’t collectively poke fun at the things we love. Within moments of her entrance, the tweets were already flying fast and furious (no, not the movie trailer those that looks bonkers). From the political to the Spongebob, and everything in-between, here are some of the best tweets from Lady Gaga’s performance at Super Bowl 51.

Lady Gaga wanna be Spongebob so bad pic.twitter.com/gOpuicLnZY — Dory (@Dory) February 6, 2017

when the seinfeld theme come on pic.twitter.com/JDPSjoJaxY — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) February 6, 2017

lady gaga just jumped off like pic.twitter.com/ZgF58HIpuM — Nathan Zed (@NathanZed) February 6, 2017

When ur on the back of the elevator and have to get off when its full pic.twitter.com/YRq9i5XjAE — Spencer Perry (@TheSpencerPerry) February 6, 2017

Secret service: "Coast is clear, he's at Mar-a-Lago"

Hillary Clinton, over White House: pic.twitter.com/EhKrLthFEt — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) February 6, 2017

Me jumping to conclusions pic.twitter.com/yaupkeXst0 — Tweet Like A Girl (@TweetLikeAGirI) February 6, 2017

You'll never find ALL of the bombs in time, Batman! pic.twitter.com/NUM7QUV3K7 — Owen Parsons (@owenBparsons) February 6, 2017