‘Supergirl’ Meets The Luthors On This Week’s Geeky TV

dan-seitz
Senior Contributor
02.13.17

It’s been one week since on the last episode Supergirl, we learned Maggie and Alex are huge Barenaked Ladies fans despite only listening to that one song of theirs everybody knows. Oh, also, we met M’Gann’s jerk of a husband, who deservedly got impaled with a metal pole, and she flew off to Mars to try and talk the Space Nazis out of being so Space Nazi-ish.

So, that leaves this week’s episode which is all about the Luthors, right down to the green and purple battle armor Lex wore practically all day back in the ’70s, and which Lena will probably look better in. The question, of course, is what Lena is up to, because the last time she saw her mom, she totally rooked her and sent her ass to prison. That’s usually a pretty decisive break with family, sending mom to the darkest timeline of Orange Is The New Black, so we’ll be curious to see where that goes.

We’ll also be curious to see how Kara deals with Mon-El letting go of his crush and going after Miss Tessmacher. We’re assuming it’ll be completely mature and not at all disastrous. We’ll find out tonight at 8pm EST on the CW. Join us, won’t you?

Dan Seitz is a grad student and freelance writer. He currently lives in Boston.

