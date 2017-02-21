‘Supergirl’ Fights Mxyzptlk On This Week’s Geeky TV

Everything We Know About The Justice League Movie

Last week on Supergirl, Lena Luthor dealt with her toxic mom and Kara proved once again that always being right can become a little grating if you’re whiny about it. Good thing we have a delayed Valentine’s episode that’s pretty much DC Comics mainstay Mr. Mxyzptlk being Q to Kara’s Picard. Yes, that would make Mon-El the Riker in this scenario.

Mxyzptlk, for you non-comic nerds out there, is an omnipotent imp from the Fifth Dimension who pops up every so often to make Superman’s life a living hell. Usually this involves Mxy doing something obnoxious, like turning Superman into a dog, or commenting on DC editorial policy. C’mon man, that’s Ambush Bug’s shtick! Here he appears to be a creepy stalker who’s jealous of the budding relationship between Kara and Mon-El, although if Mxy is still the Mxy we know and barely tolerate, there’s more going on here than meets the eye.

Meanwhile, it appears a major subplot will be that Maggie and Alex don’t have a great Valentine’s Day, which we also assume there will be a little more to, especially since an alien appears to be running around. Hey, nothing says love like the gift of a citywide manhunt, right? We’ll find out tonight at 8pm EST on the CW. Join us, won’t you?

Dan Seitz is a grad student and freelance writer.

