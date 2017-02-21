‘Supergirl’ Fights Mxyzptlk On This Week’s Geeky TV

Last week on Supergirl, Lena Luthor dealt with her toxic mom and Kara proved once again that always being right can become a little grating if you’re whiny about it. Good thing we have a delayed Valentine’s episode that’s pretty much DC Comics mainstay Mr. Mxyzptlk being Q to Kara’s Picard. Yes, that would make Mon-El the Riker in this scenario.
Mxyzptlk, for you non-comic nerds out there, is an omnipotent imp from the Fifth Dimension who pops up every so often to make Superman’s life a living hell. Usually this involves Mxy doing something obnoxious, like turning Superman into a dog, or commenting on DC editorial policy. C’mon man, that’s Ambush Bug’s shtick! Here he appears to be a creepy stalker who’s jealous of the budding relationship between Kara and Mon-El, although if Mxy is still the Mxy we know and barely tolerate, there’s more going on here than meets the eye.
Meanwhile, it appears a major subplot will be that Maggie and Alex don’t have a great Valentine’s Day, which we also assume there will be a little more to, especially since an alien appears to be running around. Hey, nothing says love like the gift of a citywide manhunt, right? We’ll find out tonight at 8pm EST on the CW. Join us, won’t you?
I still think it’s weird the writers went with Mon El instead of Lar Gand. It’s weird they have the same last name and I don’t get why they never mentioned itm
So we all think Mon-El’s dead by the end of the season, right?
I can’t really disagree with Mon-El’s thesis of punching Mxy until he’s paste, to be honest.
Maggie made up for it in a big way, huh?
It has been like 2 days right?
Something like that.
Aw, this is kind of sweet.
Hey, did Supergirl clear smashing all his stuff with Superman?
Heh, Silver Age all the way!
And a Batman quote.
I think legends is now my favorite of all the cw shows now
Too many ‘nows’ but yeah
Mine is dependent on how many talking monkeys your show has.
It’s absolutely ridiculous, and thus awesome.
At least he’s not a Russian bookie like he was on Smallville.
Seems a quick heat vision glance would finish that fight up pretty quickly
Man, how much of the budget did they blow on this episode?
Oh, OK, good. The OJ is a nice touch.
Wait, really? Come on Kara.
I’ve gotta get me a Jughead hat.
I admit it looks better in motion than in stills.
She’s going to trick him by saying their vowels in Kryptonian.
Yep!
This is, uh, not the best idea, Kara.
This might be the first time anyone actually punched Mxy.
They should have teleported in Sisko.
Oh, great, he’s superstrong even without his power.
Are they going to rap battle?
Nah, that’s coming up in the musical episode.
When is that ep? Crossover with flash right?
Yeah, yeah, Hamilton my ass, this is full on Squire of Gothos.
Dandy. Heh.
Winn, stop taking romantic advice from Harry Kim.
Annnnnd back to being a jerk.
Ooooof, poor Mags.
Maggie, you’re being a damn jerk.
Did Winn get a serious brain injury or something because he’s been kiiiiinda dumb for the last two eps.
I half expected a hard cut to them making out in a broom closet
They were definitely heading there.
This is every breakup at Starbucks.
Peter Dinklage would have already closed the deal by now.
Peter Dinklage wouldn’t stalk.
I feel bad because this is the best material they’ve given the actor and Mon-El’s being such a DONG here.
Mon-El, you’re gonna get fed a parking barrier ass-first at this rate.
That’s how I met my wife. Threatened to end the world if she didn’t marry me.
I’m really liking this take on Mxy. Really this show’s dealt with some relatable stuff as metaphor this season. Crappy parents, toxic relationships, stalkers, etc.
I do like that they’re handling Mon-El’s anxieties with Mxy as a metaphor.
Of course Mxy thinks dressing like a woman’s cousin would impress her.
Someone throw her into a Marborlo truck.
Seriously.
Reusing the effects, guys?
Alex is one of those people who meets you like twice and buys you a perfect gift.
Why are you telling your sister this and not your GIRLFRIEND, ALEX?
You’re in a penthouse, isn’t your “subbasement” like the floor below you?
I love how Kara doesn’t give a shit about her secret ID and just talks freely whenever shes there.
There’s a great Texts From Superheroes where Metallo thinks he’s discovered Superman’s secret identity, and Lex says everyone knows, but it’s not like he’s less bulletproof at work.
I do like that they’re balancing Mxy’s obnoxiousness with his genuine danger.
Wait, was that ad supposed to make us think a bunch of people would let their kids just trash a bathroom to go viral? I’d sell my kids to Nic Cage for doing that.
I always liked Superman’s response to being shot “Oh, you must have just come to Metropolis!”
Winn, you can’t smell this as a setup?
And this is why Winn never gets laid.
This is like every fight at the demon bar in Buffy.
So I guess this is the lonelyhearts episode?
“What message?” YOU KNOW HOW RUDE THIS IS RIGHT?