‘Supergirl’ Faces A Dark Homecoming On This Week’s Geeky TV

Last week on Supergirl, we learned that Mr. Mxyzptlk is a creepy stalker, which makes sense for a guy who wears a purple bowler. We’re surprised he didn’t neg Kara. So, after her dating disaster last week she gets a break this week, right? Nah!
Instead, her adoptive father, played by Dean Cain, is back, and supposedly getting over his time trapped working for the anti-alien fascists over at Cadmus, the leader of which, Lillian Luthor, recently busted out of jail and left Lena a handy warsuit. Of course, this being a superhero show, nothing is as it seems, especially not when Cyborg Superman turns up, presumably to wreak havoc once again. At some point somebody really needs to ask why the heck he calls himself that.
Anyway, this will obviously cause all sorts of problems between Kara and Alex, and probably give adopted children all the feels as a family strains around who’s “part of the family” and who isn’t. Even though Alex should really be looking this particular gift horse in the mouth, since, you know, her boss is a shapeshifter and her sister is an indestructible alien. We’ll find out if she pulls another Lena Luthor tonight at 8pm EST on the CW. Join us, won’t you?
Dump Trap-Dad in the Arrow reality and let Ollie and TD guilt off.
You couldn’t pick up a phone?
No kidding.
“I tried to escape again and again, but I just had too many guest roles.”
Eye lasers have to be the most precise ability ever, so instead of uselessly blowing up random spots of asphalt why not shoot out tires, just look at them.
Precise, yes. Fun, no.
This is gonna be an episode where everyone’s stupid, isn’t it.
Yup
Is it wrong I kinda want J’onn leading a superhero team?
Does nobody in the DEO understand the concept of “obvious trap?!”
OK, this iiiiiis kinda douchey but good for him for calling out her crap.
Mon-El is about to be introduced to the concept of the “moped.”
MON-EL HAS NOTES ABOUT SEX YOU GUYS
So question. They’ve more or less implied Kara’s a virgin. Are we about to confirm that or not?
She’s too adorable, the idea of her having Sex angers me