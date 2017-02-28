‘Supergirl’ Faces A Dark Homecoming On This Week’s Geeky TV

02.27.17

Last week on Supergirl, we learned that Mr. Mxyzptlk is a creepy stalker, which makes sense for a guy who wears a purple bowler. We’re surprised he didn’t neg Kara. So, after her dating disaster last week she gets a break this week, right? Nah!

Instead, her adoptive father, played by Dean Cain, is back, and supposedly getting over his time trapped working for the anti-alien fascists over at Cadmus, the leader of which, Lillian Luthor, recently busted out of jail and left Lena a handy warsuit. Of course, this being a superhero show, nothing is as it seems, especially not when Cyborg Superman turns up, presumably to wreak havoc once again. At some point somebody really needs to ask why the heck he calls himself that.

Anyway, this will obviously cause all sorts of problems between Kara and Alex, and probably give adopted children all the feels as a family strains around who’s “part of the family” and who isn’t. Even though Alex should really be looking this particular gift horse in the mouth, since, you know, her boss is a shapeshifter and her sister is an indestructible alien. We’ll find out if she pulls another Lena Luthor tonight at 8pm EST on the CW. Join us, won’t you?

