03.20.17 44 mins ago

Most of the time when you meet your significant other’s parents, it’s politely awkward. Then again, we’re talking Supergirl and Mon-El, the supposedly humble Daxamite who thought his whole planet was destroyed. Instead it turns out that his parents survived, and that he’s kind of sort of the prince of Daxam, something he hid from his girlfriend and the DEO. Oops!

Of course, this is awkward just inherently, but since we’ve spent a season learning Daxam was kind of a hellhole of a planet, thanks to all the slavery and cruel royalty, it’s likely just getting worse. That Mon-El’s parents turn out to be Teri Hatcher, carrying on the grand tradition of casting jokes in CW shows, and Kevin Sorbo, who will hopefully grace us with a lusty “DISAPPOINTED!” before all is said and done, and that Daxamites and Kryptonians hate each other, and, well, there’s a reason that dinner on that spaceship will go poorly.

Will Kara and Mon-El’s love survive? Will the Daxamites just chill and not try to take over the Earth (not likely)? And how much will they play up tomorrow’s crossover with The Flash? We’ll find out tonight at 8pm EST on the CW. Join us, won’t you?

