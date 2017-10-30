‘Supergirl’ Meets Her Creepy Cult On This Week’s Geeky TV

10.30.17

Last week on Supergirl, it was the worst family reunion ever for pretty much everybody as we learn all dads on TV dramas are at least sorta jerks. This week, everything is lightening up a bit as Supergirl fights a creepy cult obsessed with her. Look, we said “a bit.”

This week, a Supergirl-obsessed cult has surfaced and the leader (Chad Lowe) has a strange connection to the Girl of Steel. Also, Winn probably starts a support group for everybody to get their feelings out about their parents, but even if he doesn’t, J’onn still apparently has a dark secret he needs to unveil. Samantha, meanwhile, in the ongoing slow burn, thinks she’s a bad parent. You won’t be until you start destroying city blocks, Sam.

This season has been fairly interesting so far, and moving away a bit from the flaws of last season, even if they think newsroom arguments are more interesting than TV drama can make them out to be. That said, we appear to be shifting into high gear with this season, as Samantha is unlikely to be discreet for much longer. We’ll find out tonight at 8pm ET on the CW. Join us, won’t you?

#Open Discussion Thread #Supergirl #DC Comics
