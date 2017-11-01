Superman Actor Henry Cavill Acknowledges The DCEU’s ‘Mistakes’

Justice League is opening November 17th and making no secret that Henry Cavill’s Superman will return. To promote the movie, Cavill spoke about the trajectory of the DCEU films in an interview with The Rake, adding himself to the list of people working in the DCEU who’ve aired grievances about the tone or some of the details.
The relevant quotes from Cavill are in the current print edition of The Rake, but they’re already making the rounds online because Cavill drops some home truths about “mistakes” made in previous DCEU fare, but he says they were the “right mistakes” to make.
“Even if Marvel didn’t exist, we’d struggle. There was a style they were going for, an attempt to be different and look at things from a slightly different perspective, which hasn’t necessarily worked. Yes, it has made money but it has not been a critical success; it hasn’t given everyone that sensation which superheroes should give the viewer. […] I feel like now the right mistakes have been made and they haven’t been pandered [to], and we can start telling the stories in the way they need to be told. It is even better to come back from a mistake or stylistic error into the correct vein because it will make it seem that much stronger. Wonder Woman was the first step in the right direction.”
Nah, they should just own it. Embrace the darkness of these films. Stop trying to focus group everything because that’s how you get pabulum. Zack Snyder might not be the perfect director to spearhead the DCU, but at least he’s trying to create something unique.
“These guys said their shitty spandex movies were shitty, so that makes me feel better about people being shitty about sexual assault.”