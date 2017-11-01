Superman Actor Henry Cavill Acknowledges The DCEU’s ‘Mistakes’

Warner

Justice League is opening November 17th and making no secret that Henry Cavill’s Superman will return. To promote the movie, Cavill spoke about the trajectory of the DCEU films in an interview with The Rake, adding himself to the list of people working in the DCEU who’ve aired grievances about the tone or some of the details.

The relevant quotes from Cavill are in the current print edition of The Rake, but they’re already making the rounds online because Cavill drops some home truths about “mistakes” made in previous DCEU fare, but he says they were the “right mistakes” to make.