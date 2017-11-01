Superman Actor Henry Cavill Acknowledges The DCEU’s ‘Mistakes’

#Wonder Woman #batman v superman #Suicide Squad #Justice League #Superman
Entertainment Editor
11.01.17 2 Comments

Warner

Justice League is opening November 17th and making no secret that Henry Cavill’s Superman will return. To promote the movie, Cavill spoke about the trajectory of the DCEU films in an interview with The Rake, adding himself to the list of people working in the DCEU who’ve aired grievances about the tone or some of the details.

The relevant quotes from Cavill are in the current print edition of The Rake, but they’re already making the rounds online because Cavill drops some home truths about “mistakes” made in previous DCEU fare, but he says they were the “right mistakes” to make.

“Even if Marvel didn’t exist, we’d struggle. There was a style they were going for, an attempt to be different and look at things from a slightly different perspective, which hasn’t necessarily worked. Yes, it has made money but it has not been a critical success; it hasn’t given everyone that sensation which superheroes should give the viewer. […] I feel like now the right mistakes have been made and they haven’t been pandered [to], and we can start telling the stories in the way they need to be told. It is even better to come back from a mistake or stylistic error into the correct vein because it will make it seem that much stronger. Wonder Woman was the first step in the right direction.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wonder Woman#batman v superman#Suicide Squad#Justice League#Superman
TAGSBatman v SupermanHENRY CAVILLJustice LeagueMAN OF STEELsuicide squadsupermanWARNERWonder Woman

The RX

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 23 hours ago 3 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP