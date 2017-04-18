The Cool Story Behind The 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Soundtrack

Sylvester Stallone’s Mysterious Role In ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy: Vol. 2’ May Have Leaked

#Marvel
Features Writer
04.17.17

Warner Bros./MGM

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 roars into theaters on May 5th, and between the early reviews and residual hype from the totally rad first installment, it’s safe to say that people are hyped. As with most Marvel projects, details have been relatively sparse, aside from the reveal of Kurt Russell’s role in the full trailer. While it was announced that Sylvester Stallone would appear in the film, fans were given very little to fuel their theories. However, some production notes from Marvel appear to have leaked on Twitter, perhaps giving comic book enthusiasts a little bit to go on.

While these leaks are being reported by Comicbook.com, as with all rumors of this kind, take it all with an enormous grain of salt. However, if these notes are to be believed, Stallone will be going head to head with Michael Rooker’s Yondu.

“A lifelong respected Ravager, Stakar isn’t fond of Yondu. Sylvester Stallone offers the character’s backstory: ‘Stakar had banished Yondu many years earlier for doing something wrong and he finally sees him almost twenty years later at this particular establishment called the Iron Lotus where all of the Ravagers go to blow off steam. And then we have a confrontation which is pretty intense and it’s kind of a father/son type of thing and now he’s going to have to pay the piper. His karma has come back ten-fold.'”

For those unfamiliar with the source material, Stakar is better known as Starhawk, an anti-hero featured in the Earth-691 timeline who helped form the Guardians in the 31st century. He is forced to relive his life over and over again countless times, manipulating history to get better outcomes and earning the title “One Who Knows.”

The most important question that remains unanswered, though, is if we’ll get a Tango & Cash reunion onscreen.

Warner Brothers

(Via Comicbook.com)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Marvel
TAGSGuardians of the GalaxyGuardians Of The Galaxy 2MarvelSYLVESTER STALLONE

First 100 Days

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.03.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

03.30.17 3 weeks ago 45 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP