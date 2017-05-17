Erlich Bachman's Most Devastating Putdowns From Silicon Valley

T.J. Miller’s Character In Steven Spielberg’s ‘Ready Player One’ Sounds Like Boba Fett

#Star Wars
Entertainment Editor
05.17.17

HBO

The film adaptation of Ready Player One doesn’t open until March 30, 2018, but details are slowly coming out. We already know Steven Spielberg is directing the film, which is fitting for the adaptation of a book “that’s essentially a love letter to his career.” We also know T.J. Miller (Silicon Valley, Deadpool) has been cast, along with Simon Pegg, Mark Rylance, Olivia Cooke (as Art3mis), Ben Mendelsohn (playing a villain again, as he did in Rogue One), Hannah John-Kamen, and Tye Sheridan (as Parzival).

And now we’re learning more about T.J. Miller’s role in the film. In an interview with Fandango, he revealed his character is the only one not in the book, and he is — in Miller’s words — a lot like Boba Fett, whom his character idolizes.

“I play i-R0k and basically I am a funny, or at least mildly amusing, Boba Fett. […] I am sort of unequivocally the best bounty hunter, but I work freelance. […] My character in the movie wants to be Boba Fett. Like that’s his hero, his idol, which isn’t far off for many Star Wars fans, myself included.”

He also tried to mimic Boba Fett’s voice, specifically from the original trilogy, not the the prequels: “I used the British actor’s voice instead of the f***ing Australian’s from the prequels — Lucas, you son of a bitch!”

He went on to rave about how good the effects were (“because it’s Steven Spielberg, it looks better than any video game on the market”), describing it as better than Gears of War and Call of Duty. Then again, most movies can be a better experience than those games as long as you don’t hear an extra constantly screaming racial slurs off camera.

(Via io9 and Fandango)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSAMBLIN ENTERTAINMENTboba fetternest clineREADY PLAYER ONEStar Warssteven spielbergTJ MILLER

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 7 days ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 2 weeks ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP