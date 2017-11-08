Marvel

Tessa Thompson’s Marvel debut as Valkyrie has gone swimmingly, don’t you think? Thompson’s new film Thor: Ragnarok is raking in obscene amounts of cash and the critical response hasn’t been half-bad either, so what better time to think about other comic-indebted projects the actress could take on next? According to Thompson, taking on a certain Image Comics project would be downright “dreamy.”

Responding to a suggestion that she would make a “perfect” Alana in a film adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples epic comic series Saga, Thompson agreed that it would be a fantastic role.

OH MY. i’m very *obsessed* with SAGA. That would be so dreamy. https://t.co/o6btPLvkEv — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) November 7, 2017

“OH MY. i’m very *obsessed* with SAGA.” tweeted Thompson. “That would be so dreamy.”

Fans seemed pretty happy with Thompson’s warm response to the casting suggestion, although the prospect of the actress ever appearing in a movie or TV take on Saga is murky at best. Slash Film notes that Vaughan’s been careful about adaptations of his work and the writer’s current partnership with Image Comics gives Vaughan protection in terms of the property. As is the case with any work, it depends on what the scenario is at the time. For now, we just have to imagine what might be.

Tessa Thompson is doing a great job of gently stoking more demand, by the way. Her next scheduled comics-affiliated big screen adventure is 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War.

(Via /Film)