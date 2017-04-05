Disney Channel

That’s so 2004! Disney is bringing back one of the classic Disney Channel original series, or at least as classic as something can be when it ended only a decade ago. That’s So Raven is getting ready to push everyone’s nostalgia buttons and remind them of their tweens with a new spinoff series called Raven’s Home. The series will center around Raven and her best friend Chelsea, who are now divorced single mothers sharing a home and raising their broods. Raven has twins, and Chelsea has a son — but one of Raven’s twins (naturally!) starts to seem like he can also see glimpses of the future just like his mom. Let the shenanigans ensue!

The nostalgia cycle is growing ever shorter these days, with shows barely getting a chance to end nowadays before rumors of a spinoff or a reboot are at hand. Raven’s Home will share participate in some of the same recent trends of rebooted series such as Fuller House, where the teenagers fans loved so much the first time around now have children of their own with similar — if not identical — problems as their parents did when they were kids. It’s all the same essential comedic beats but now people can pass along their enjoyment of a character to their own little siblings, kids, or children they are babysitting.

A statement from Disney relayed just how happy they are that Raven will be making people laugh again. President and Chief Creative Officer of Disney Channel Networks Gary Marsh said,

“There is only one Raven – and for over 25 years, she has blessed audiences around the world with the greatest gift of all – the pure, unadulterated joy of laugh-out-loud funny. After being a part of over 20 different Disney projects, we are thrilled to be bringing Raven home to Disney Channel once again.”

The series is set to start filming in the near future and is currently expected to premiere late in 2017 so another subset of Disney Channel-obsessed tweens can discover the comedic joys of Raven Symone.

