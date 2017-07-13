Warner Bros.

Ben Affleck’s role in the first solo Batman film of the new DCEU era just got even smaller. While it makes sense for Matt Reeves to come in and want a new story that fits in with his vision for the film, it seems like any work that Affleck put into the movie while he was director is in the garbage. That’s not a bad thing necessarily, and it might even have the Affleck seal of approval on it, but it still feels that whatever film we were going to get featuring the new Batman on a solo adventure is a thing of the past.

Unlike the situation with Lucasfilm and the Han Solo film where the directors were reportedly replaced for not following the script close enough, Reeves shared on MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast that he was ditching Affleck’s script to begin again with a fresh tale according to The Hollywood Reporter: