In the latest episode of The Core, Shudder’s (Uproxx co-produced) original series about all things genre filmmaking, host Mickey Keating discusses the fine art of the jump scare with Leigh Whannell. The writer and director, who worked with James Wan on Saw, Insidious, and Insidious: Chapter 2 (he also penned the screenplay for the upcoming Insidious: The Last Key), is an expert.

Look at the master at work.

The episode also covers the most tried and true horror movie setting, haunted houses, where you never know what’s waiting for you around the corner.

Here’s more on The Core.

The Core is a dissection of the brilliant minds from which genre films spring. Whether it’s a demo on head explosions, or a primer on avoiding predictable jump scares, The Core busts open the traditional talk show and plays with its guts. Host Mickey Keating and his guests examine the onscreen techniques and real-life psychologies that strike fear into our very core. We’ll turn you on to what’s thrilling in filmmaking today, without subjecting you to a chat with that dude Greg from film school. (Via)

To watch every episode of The Core, including recent installments with American Psycho‘s Mary Harron and the Soska Sisters, head over to Shudder.