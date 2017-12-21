SHUDDER

There are people who love The Shining (including Martin Scorsese, who called it one of the scariest horror movies of all-time), and there are the people who love The Shining. The latter group is profiled in Room 237, Rodney Ascher’s documentary about various interpretations of Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 classic. It’s scary to see how far people will go to explain, no but seriously, The Shining is actually about the Apollo 11 moon landing, although it’s not nearly as terrifying as sleep paralysis, the subject of Ascher’s other movie, The Nightmare.

The documentarian dropped by The Core, Shudder’s (Uproxx-produced) original series about all thing genre filmmaking, to discuss with host Mickey Keating how childhood traumas lead to art as an adult, like when a middle-aged man shows up in your bedroom at night eating cereal.



The Core is a dissection of the brilliant minds from which genre films spring. Whether it’s a demo on head explosions, or a primer on avoiding predictable jump scares, The Core busts open the traditional talk show and plays with its guts. Host Mickey Keating and his guests examine the onscreen techniques and real-life psychologies that strike fear into our very core. We’ll turn you on to what’s thrilling in filmmaking today, without subjecting you to a chat with that dude Greg from film school. (Via)

