Shudder Launches Uproxx’s Horror-Based Talk Show Series ‘The Core’

#Horror Movies
11.02.17 1 hour ago

There’s always a danger in knowing how the sausage is made. Just ask everyone who’s eaten barbecue while watching The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. But if you’re a fan of horror movies and thrillers, you’ll want to check out Shudder’s The Core. The series, which celebrates genre filmmaking (and is co-produced by Uproxx), was picked up for a 10-episode first season.

The premiere is already available online.

The Core is a twisted celebration of the magic of genre filmmaking, and I can honestly say there has never been anything like it,” host Mickey Keating said. “There’s no outlet that cares as much about the genre fan as Shudder, and I’m thrilled they’ll be bringing The Core to the fan community.” Every episode will feature a special guest, including Elijah Wood, Flying Lotus, and Room 237‘s Rodney Ascher, who will help Keating examine what scares us, and why.

“Our members not only love to watch horror films and series, they want to know everything they can about the process of making the stuff they love,” said Shudder’s VP of development, Owen Shiflett. “Shudder is dedicated to offering fans programming that they won’t get anywhere else. The Core is the very definition of a Shudder Original: clever, insightful, and with a unique approach to the genre and its history that fans can truly appreciate.”

The Core debuts with weekly episodes beginning November 16.

TOPICS#Horror Movies
TAGShorror moviesShudderTHE CORE

