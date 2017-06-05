Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Death always wins. So says Matthew McConaughey — er, The Man In Black — in the first of three new teasers for Nikolaj Arcel’s long-awaited adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower series. Much of this footage was already seen in the first trailer, but there are some new things to be found.

The second teaser focuses on Idris Elba’s gunslinger, once again saying the line slightly modified from the books: “I do not aim with my hand; I aim with my eye. I do not shoot with my hand; I shoot with my mind. I do not kill with my gun; I kill with my heart.” In the books, the full Gunslinger’s Creed goes, “I don’t aim with my hand; he who aims with his hand has forgotten the face of his father. I aim with my eye. I don’t shoot with my hand; he who shoots with his hand has forgotten the face of his father. I shoot with my mind. I don’t kill with my gun; he who kills with his gun has forgotten the face of his father. I kill with my heart.” A little too long for a 30-second video.