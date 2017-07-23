We have a confession… this is from episode 1. #DEFEND pic.twitter.com/76ygeMUlIl — The Defenders (@TheDefenders) July 23, 2017

Marvel’s The Defenders revealed a brand new trailer at San Diego Comic Con and apparently they think we’re worthy of getting spoiled with more previewy goodness over the weekend. We’ll take it.

Sunday saw the reveal of a scene plucked from the first episode of Netflix’s hero aligning series complete with a cheeky quip of “we have a confession… this is from episode 1” accompanying the prized preview. Matt Murdock is the focus of the minute-long clip plunking The Man Without Fear® in confession as is the Catholic superhero’s custom. There aren’t any earth-shattering revelations nestled into the exchange between Murdock and the priest, but we are reminded that Daredevil might need to chill out on the self-loathing for his own sake.

“You’re not abandoning Elektra. You don’t have it in you,” offers Murdock’s spiritual support. “What you’re doing, we call that moving on. Purgatory is a place for the dead, Matthew. Not the living.”

Mind you, Matt Murdock not being tormented about something (Elektra or otherwise) would be pretty similar to seeing an elephant without its trunk. Tortured is the Hell’s Kitchen product’s schtick.

The Defenders, which has Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist joining forces in a binge-friendly form, is set to debut on Netflix on August 18.